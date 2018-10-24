Derek Carr Tweets His Love For Raiders Despite Being 1-5 After Allegedly Crying

Brett Favre Comments on Derek Carr After 'Gunslinger' Talk

Derek Carr denied tears and confirmed his love for the Raiders as the team sits at the bottom of the AFC West at 1-5.

Derek Carr says he still loves raiders

Oakland Raiders quarterback Carr sent out a tweet Tuesday morning exclaiming his love for the team and his determination to “fight back for our city when not a lot of people believe in us.”

Carr’s tweet was In response to a story by The Athletic, which reported that Carr has a “fractured relationship” with his Raiders teammates, in part because of film that appeared to show the quarterback crying after taking a sack and injuring his arm in Oakland’s loss to theSeattle Seahawks in Week 6.

Minutes later, Carr’s older brother Darren Carr took to Twitter to defend his brother.

The Raiders traded Amari Cooperto the Cowboys for a 2019 first-round pick Monday. The Raiders also traded star pass-rusher Khalil Mack to the Chicago Bears before the season for two first-round picks.

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

“We’re not trading anyone else,” Raiders head coach Jon Gruden said on Monday when asked specifically about Carr. “We’re trying to stay competitive and figure out a way to compete for this next game.”

Carr is in the second season of a five-year extension that includes $70 million. Carr has struggled in his first season with Gruden, amassing eight interceptions and just seven touchdowns in six games.

Wednesday morning, fellow NFL quarterbackBen Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers decided to add his own thoughts on the subject by saying, “Just because you cry, doesn’t mean you’re any less manly.”

“He might have been (physically) hurting, who knows?” Roethlisberger said. “I know I have cried in the locker room before from both joy and pain. You lose a football game, (you hurt).

The Raiders will host the Indianapolis Colts Sunday at Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, California. The game will air on CBS at 4:05 p.m. EST.