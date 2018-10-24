FEATURE: Indian film on "salvation hotels" gets silver screening in Japan

Indian film on "salvation hotels"

India is potpourri of diverse religions and exotic traditions, including one in which "salvation hotels" in Varanasi cater to the old and the infirm, who come to the Hindu holy city to die in the hope of escaping the cycle of rebirth and reincarnation.

This kind of guesthouse is known as "Mukti Bhawan" (salvation hotel), which is the title of young Indian director Shubhashish Bhutiani's debut feature film that has won plaudits around the world since it premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2016.

The existence of such unassuming hotels, tucked away in narrow lanes near the banks of the sacred river Ganges, fascinated Bhutiani when he first saw them during a visit to Varanasi about five years ago as a tourist.

This experience prompted him to take pen in hand and write the script for the film, which is titled "Hotel Salvation" in English.

"At first, I thought this was unbelievable, so I went inside (one)," the 27-year-old director said in an interview with Kyodo News.

"And I remember the first thing I saw was a rule board of what you can bring inside and what you can eat, what time you need to sleep or whether you should pay the priest or not. It was a quiet place in a very chaotic city," he said.

Bhutiani's film is finally slated to have its Japanese theatrical opening this weekend in Tokyo, under the Japanese title "Ganges Ni Kaeru," after which it will be screened in over two dozen theaters across the country.

The drama, starring Adil Hussain and Lalit Behl, revolves around a son who leaves his job and family in order to accommodate his 77-year-old father's untimely demand to go and breathe his last in Varanasi and attain salvation.

According to Hindu beliefs, Varanasi, an ancient city in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, is the holiest place to die, and once someone dies here, he or she is never reborn, hence attaining salvation.

"I made this film because I felt this is how it had to be made. I didn't feel like adding some kind of dancing or songs for any distraction," alluding to a typical feature of Indian films," Bhutiani said.

"I wanted people to experience how it feels like staying in a salvation hotel for 15 days," he said.

Bhutiani said that when he first visited Varanasi, there were so many amazing things to see every day -- especially the riverfront where there are many shrines, temples and staircases, where many people come to bathe in the holy water of the Ganges and where funeral cremations are held -- that he was hesitant to leave.

"It amazed me that how people here take the death as one of the holiest actions in life and there are so many people who cherish the idea of dying in the city."

On his film's receptiveness to overseas audiences, he said, "I think such kind of movies should be made because even though the characters of this movie are very Indian -- they all have very Indian problems -- but at the same time the problems are universal, so one can relate to them easily."

When asked about any Japanese influences, Bhutiani revealed that he has been inspired by the late Yasujiro Ozu, a film director and screenwriter hailed for such 1950s classics as Tokyo Story and Floating Weeds.

"I am a big fan of his films and I remember how simple yet unique treatment his films had. So that image was always there with me, so whenever we had the eating scenes I would try to picture where would he put the camera, so I would tell my cinematographer that we are doing the Ozu shot now," he said.

Mumbai-based Bhutiani was born in Kolkata and was educated at Woodstock School, an international residential primary school in Uttarakhand state, in the foothills of the Himalayas.

He later went to learn filmmaking at the School of Visual Arts in New York, where at the age of 21 he wrote and directed "Kush," which won over two dozen international awards and was shortlisted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film in 2014.

Regarding Hotel Salvation, which has already been screened in over 25 countries and won many awards, Bhutiani said, "I think everybody can see something different in this movie."

"Maybe young people might not connect to the idea of death so much, but they might connect to the idea of son's problem in the story. Old people might not see the death but they might see the struggle they have with their children."