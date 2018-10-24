Forest Walks Blessed with Nature-Sa Pa, Vietnam

Big cities like Saigon and Hanoi, the coastal beauty of Hoi An, and the ancient town Hue, might be the most popular tourist destinations in Vietnam. Located on the border of China, Sa Pa, is rapidly gaining attention from the world for its intact beauty and nature. It is considered to be the best trekking base that northern Vietnam has to offer. What was once a hill station established by the French in 1922 is now a thriving tourist hotspot for anyone looking for a little adventure. In this issue, we’ll be taking a look at all of Sa Pa’s mountainous wonders from its base to its peak.

The name of the game when visiting Sa Pa is basking in nature, from its most beautiful parks to its most challenging slopes. Hikers from all over the world will want to immediately launch themselves into trekking Fan Si Pan, which is the most prominent location in the entire region, thanks to it being Vietnam’s highest mountain (3,143 meters above sea level). It’s called the “Roof of Indochina” for a reason. But the trek is no easy journey, especially considering the mountain’s rough terrain and unpredictable weather (not to mention that a full hike takes about 10 to 12 hours). Whether you’re a die-hard climber or just getting into hiking for the first time, make sure that a professional guide has got your back! If you’re not interested in hiking? No problem. One cable car ride up is all it takes to take in the enthralling mountain scenery in all of its glory!

Fan Si Pan can be appreciated in Hoang Lien National Park, which is a treat for nature lovers who find mountain climbing too much to handle. Here you’ll find a gorgeous mountain landscape and forests, with trees that have probably been around since primitive times and rare flowers that are considered high in medicinal value. The entire park is even home to some diverse ranges of animals you can’t find anywhere else in the world, such as the black crested gibbon, the hornbill, and the Java mouse-deer. But most of these animals are on the brink of extinction, so be sure not to disturb any of them.

Climbers will also enjoy the trekking routes found across the Muong Hoa Valley, which is famous for its breathtaking scenery and its bright-green rice terraces, notable for their undulating slopes. It is the perfect representation of the livelihood of the various Sa Pa cultures that depend on rice cultivation for everything they do. A walk around the valley is much easier than a climb up the mountain, but don’t be afraid to ask for a local’s help if you get lost! And don’t forget to take in the majesty of the Love Waterfall and Bac Thac Waterfall, both of which will make for excellent romantic ambience in your next photomontage!

And mountains and valleys are not the only places to walk through in Sa Pa. Walking through the town’s many different villages, such as the Cat Cat Village and Ta Phin Village, is an essential strategy to immerse yourself in a wonderful cultural adventure. Seeing the various traditions and meeting the local people up-close can give you the full perspective of life in Sa Pa more than what you’ll get from visiting landmarks and other points of interest.

And if you’re looking for a more fulfilling immersion, be sure take up on one of Sa Pa’s many exclusive homestay experiences. This one-of-kind offer gives tourists from all over the opportunity to trek through the villages, learn how to cook the local specialties, and mingle with other hikers, which will make the experience more uplifting as you share your struggles. These homestays appeal not only to travelers, but also to those who wish to avoid throng after throng of tourists at popular sights.

Terraced rice paddies on the steep hill creates a spectacular view.

The Sa Pa region is home to many hill tribe ethnic minorities.