Magical Layers of Bold Flavors

Taza Chana Tikki, chickpea croquette, allows you to enjoy a fun burst in your mouth of smooth mashed chickpeas and crispy outer crust.

Indian cuisine is always rich and bold in taste, visuals, aroma and texture, but here at RAHI these features are particularly distinct. In this modern, artisanal Indian restaurant, a variety of herbs and spices create layers of flavors and stimulate your palate. At the helm of this exciting place is Executive Chef Chintan Pandya, originally from Mumbai. Before he opened RAHI last year in collaboration with restauranteur Roni Mazumdar, he led upscale restaurants including Michelin-starred Junoon. Chef Pandya uses ingredients sourced locally to share a rich history and offer various styles of Indian cuisine through his interpretation. Banana Leaf Chicken exemplifies his magical way of layering flavors well. This aromatic and flavorful dish is made by steaming chicken thigh in a banana leaf and served with piquant coconut curry sauce that originated in the Kerala region. Taza Chana Tikki is a vegetarian croquette made with chickpeas, creating a fun showdown in the mouth of crispy and smooth textures. Another vegetarian dish, 6 Chili 5 Spice Cauliflower, also shows off Chef Pandya’s spice blending technique. If you are a seafood fan go for Tangra Octopus, grilled octopus seasoned with cloves and coriander and served over squid ink upma (porridge) and calamansi aioli. The vibrant color palette and dynamic arrangement of this dish adds a unique character to it. For those who are new to modern Indian or swaying between which dish to choose, RAHI offers 3-course and 5-course Chef’s Tasting Menus, which will take you on a gourmet journey to India with modern flare.

Seasoned with cloves and coriander and steamed in a banana leaf, the chicken thigh in Banana Leaf Chicken is already flavorful, but if you add the Kerala style coconut curry its taste will be enhanced even further.

Casual modern dining takes up to 100 guests.

RAHI

60 Greenwich Ave., (bet. 10th & 11th Sts. ), New York, NY 10011

TEL: 212-373-8900 | www.rahinyc.com

Mon-Thu: 5:30-11 pm, Fri: 12 pm-3 pm, 5 pm-12 am, Sat: 11 pm-3 pm, 5 pm-12 am, Sun: 11 pm-3 pm, 5 -11 pm