On Saturday, 34-year-old Canadian rapper, Jon James McMurray died while performing a stunt while rapping and walking on a wing of a plane. British Columbia’s Coroners Service said that McMurray died while working with a team that was making videos of airplane and parachuting stunts. McMurray’s management team in a statement said that the rapper […]

