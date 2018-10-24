“Ne-Ko”: Sumi-e by Hiroki Otsuka

CRS (Center for Remembering & Sharing) Gallery
Brooklyn-based Japanese artist/illustrator/manga cartoonist Hiroki Otsuka, aka Pirontan, shifted his focus in 2005 from graphic to fine arts, working predominantly with traditional sumi-e (Japanese black ink painting). In this exhibition, Mr. Ostuka displays his sumi-e paintings of neko (cats). Cats have been beloved in Japan for centuries as the cat is a symbol of good fortune. Mr. Otsuka uses only black shades of ink to describe playfulness and cuteness of cats through his keen eyes as a manga cartoonist of 25 years.
Location: 123 4th Ave., (bet. 12th & 13th Sts.), 2nd Fl.
New York, NY 10003 | TEL: 212-677-8621 | www.crsny.org