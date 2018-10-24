Single ticket hits near-record U.S. lotto jackpot of $1.5 bil.

(Getty) Jackpot

A lottery ticket sold in South Carolina matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday night for a near-record jackpot of $1.537 billion, authorities of the multi-state Mega Millions game said Wednesday.

The jackpot, which had been growing since July, was initially projected to reach $1.6 billion, but ultimately fell just short of a U.S. record prize of $1.586 billion split between three winning Powerball tickets in January 2016.

Lotto administrators are in the process of confirming Tuesday's winner, who will have the option of receiving the money in installments as a 29-year annuity or as a lump sum of $878 million.

According to the game's website, the odds of matching all six numbers are roughly 1 in 302 million.