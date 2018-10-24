Pakistan to seek smaller amount of IMF bailout after Saudi aid

Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday that Pakistan will seek a smaller amount of bailout money from the International Monetary Fund after securing financial support worth $3 billion from Saudi Arabia.

In a televised address, Khan said the Saudi aid will go a long way in meeting his country's debt repayments and balance-of-payments needs. "We will now seek a smaller amount from the IMF," Khan said.

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday that Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide financial support worth $3 billion to Pakistan to help ease the country's balance-of-payments problems.

Finance Minister Asad Umar had said earlier this month that Pakistan would seek bailout funds from the Washington-based lending agency.