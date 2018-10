Coinciding with the gift shopping season, Ashok Jain Gallery on the Lower East Side is hosting Arts & Craft Gift Show featuring Japanese art, crafts, and gift items. It is a returning exhibition in response to a hugely sucessful Zakka: Art & Craft Gift Show held last year. The exhibited items are also sold onsite. Opening reception will be held from 6-8 pm on Nov. 1.

