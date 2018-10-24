Susumu Notomi: “Blue in Nature: Ao-Hagi Pottery”

The Nippon Gallery
This exhibition will feature unique blue Hagi-yaki pottery works by Susumu Notomi. Mr. Notomi creates Blue Hagi-yaki by mixing soil with glaze, and by altering the balance he brings about rich gradation from deep-blue like indigo to pale-blue like the white waves of the sea. Hagi-yaki is a traditional Japanese pottery-making technique and originates from the city of Hagi in Yamaguchi Prefecture.
Location: 145 W. 57th St., (bet. 6th & 7th Aves.)
New York, NY 10019 | TEL: 212-581-2223 | www.nipponclub.org