“Eat Up Tokyo” Event

Tokyo Tourism Representative (New York Office) At this one of a kind food event featuring Tokyo inspired food and drinks, attendees will be able to taste of Tokyo without flying into the city. Chef Daisuke Nakazawa of Michellin-starred restaurant, Sushi Nakazawa, will serve Edo-mae sushi and Chef Kakusaburo Sakurai and Sake Sommelier Toshiyuki Koizumi of Wasan Brooklyn will serve Japanese dishes inspired by Tokyo landmarks, along with sake pairings. Attendees will receive an original Tokyo gift as well. This event is free of charge and limited to 250 admissions that will be drawn from registrars entered by Oct. 30. The 250 finalists will be notified by Oct. 31. For more details about the event and registration rules, email info@tokyo-nyc.com.

