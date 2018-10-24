Go! Go! Curry! Cosplay Contest

Go! Go! Curry! America
In conjunction with events celebrating Japan’s pop culture including Anime NYC and the Anisong World Matsuri, and Halloween, Japan’s most-beloved fast and casual curry franchise, Go! Go! Curry! will be rewarding lucky customers with a chance to win Anime NYC weekend passes (value of $65), or digital tokens for katsu curry. To enter, come into any Go! Go! Curry! location in Manhattan and take a picture of yourself in costume with a curry. Send your best cosplay photos with a curry to marketing@gogocurryamerica.com or tag @gogocurryamerica on Instagram by Nov. 15.
Location: 273 W. 38th St., (bet. 7th & 8th Aves.), New York, NY 10018
TEL: 212-730-5555 | www.gogocurryamerica.com Facebook instagram