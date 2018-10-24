November Promotion: 10% Off Haircut and Color

GARDEN NEW YORK
During the month of November, the Japanese hair salon, GARDEN NEW YORK in the West Village will be offering haircut and color at 10% off for first-time customers on weekdays. “You can refresh your style just by changing your color and haircut. Let us help your UV-damaged hair recover and have sheen for the autumn/winter seasons.” says TAKA, stylist at GARDEN. Mention Chopsticks NY to receive this offer.
Location: 323 W. 11th St., (bet. Greenwich & Washington Sts.)
New York, NY 10014
TEL: 212-647-9303 | www.garden-nyc.com Facebook instagram