New York Mixed Chorus Annual Concert 2018 Ticket Giveaway

New York Mixed Chorus (NYMC), a Japanese mixed chorus based in Manhattan, will have their annual concert. They will perform songs from a wide variety of genres, such as traditional Japanese choral music, contemporary music, and J-pop as well as English language songs including Amazing Grace. They’re giving away two pairs of tickets (total 4 tickets) to Chopsticks NY readers. To enter this sweepstakes, email megmaruyama@hotmail.com with the header “Chopsticks NY DOM NYMC Concert”. Don’t forget to write your name and email address in the body. Enter by Nov. 9 and winner will be notified on Nov. 10.

Location: The Church of the Holy Trinity

316 E. 88th St., (bet. 1st & 2nd Aves.), New York, NY 10128

Info: nymcinfo@gmail.com