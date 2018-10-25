NYC’s Premier Anime Convention
Anime NYC is an annual anime convention held in New York City that first began in 2017. This year, the convention returns to showcase the best of Japanese pop culture, and to bring anime fans and publishers together for three days filled with unique exhibits, exclusive screenings, extensive panels, and appearances by some of the biggest creators and talents, such as voice actors Masazaku Morita (Ichigo in Bleach) and Toru Furuya (Tuxedo Mask in Sailor Moon). To join the celebration of Japanese animation, manga and cosplay in the heart of NYC, visit the website below for more information and tickets.
Location: The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center
655 W. 34th St. (bet. 11th & 12th Aves.), New York, NY 10001
www.animenyc.com | info@animenyc.com Facebook twitter instagram