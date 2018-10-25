Wakayama Ume (Japanese Plum) Promotion Event

On Oct.10, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and The Norinchukin Bank invited the press and people in the food and restaurant industry to an event in New York promoting ume (plums) from Wakayama, Japan. This prefecture produces 60% of the ume grown in Japan and 80% of the umeboshi (salt pickled ume). During the event Ms. Emi Horiguchi of JETRO Osaka introduced the agricultural systems in Wakayama’s Minabe Town and Tanabe City, which utilize a unique bee pollination system. Mr. Todd Van Horne of Nakata Foods Co., Ltd. explained the history and characteristics of ume, which are unique in the way their acidity increases as they ripen. Finally, Chef Ron Silver of Bubby’s shared his thoughts on ume and ume products. He introduced original sweets and cocktails made by using Wakayama ume and related products, such as pancakes with ume syrup, warm ume cobbler, ume mimosa and Azuca CBD-infused ume soda.

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.