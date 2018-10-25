Extravagant Feast of Japanese Dishes: “New York Chefs Celebrate Japan”

The Gohan Society was founded in 2005 with the mission of fostering an appreciation of Japan’s culinary heritage in the U.S. through outreach to chefs and culinary arts professionals. On October 10, this NPO hosted a fundraising food event called “New York Chefs Celebrate Japan.” Chefs and other members participated from about 30 New York top restaurants, including Gramercy Tavern, Daniel, Bouley, Nobu, Morimoto, Suzuki, and Uchu. Guests enjoyed the rare opportunity to sample exquisite dishes created by these premier chefs. Another highlight was the silent auction whose items included “Tasting Dinner at Gabriel Kreuther’s,” “Marble’s Wagyu Omakase Dinner with Sake & Wine,” and “Cooking Class with Three Course Lunch at Bouley at Home.” During the event, The Gohan Society presented awards honoring Chef Shin Takagi of Zeniya in Kanazawa, Japan and Chef Michael Anthony of Gramercy Tavern for their contributions to the organization.

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.