Japan makers dominate U.S. magazine's reliable car rankings

Japanese automakers dominated the competition in Consumer Reports' list of most reliable car brands, according to results released Wednesday by the U.S. magazine.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s luxury Lexus division topped the list, up from the number two spot in the previous year. Toyota's namesake brand was ranked second.

Fellow Japanese carmaker Mazda Motor Corp. moved up nine spots to third place thanks to the increased reliability of its MX-5 sport-utility model, the magazine said.

Subaru Corp. came in fourth, followed by South Korea's Kia Motor Corp. at fifth and Nissan Motor Co.'s Infiniti division sixth. Honda Motor Co. slipped to 15th from ninth the previous year.