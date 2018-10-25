Montana Senate Race: John Tester Leads Matt Rosendale By 9 Points

Senator John Tester leads GOP challenger, state Auditor Matt Rosendale , by 9 points in a new poll from MSU-Billings. Tester had earned the ire of President Donald Trump for his investigation of White House doctor Ronnie Jackson , whom Trump nominated to be V.A. Secretary. Jackson was forced to withdraw after his heavy drinking and over prescribing was revealed. The race had tightened in recent weeks after the controversial nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, which Tester also opposed.

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.