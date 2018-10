Even though it was full moon yesterday, the ‘full’ lunar phase is still in full effect. This is the time of the month when something comes to light and is revealed in its full glory. As this full moon is in ‘fixed’ zodiac signs, which tend to cause conflict around stubbornness or rigidity. Read your […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.