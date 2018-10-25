Dollar trades near 112 yen line in early Tokyo deals

The U.S. dollar traded near the 112 yen line early Thursday in Tokyo, down from its overnight levels in New York.

At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 112.01-02 yen compared with 112.19-29 yen in New York and 112.50-51 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1400-1400 and 127.69-73 yen against $1.1388-1398 and 127.78-88 yen in New York and $1.1429-1431 and 128.58-62 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar drew selling against the safe-haven yen in New York on Wednesday as U.S. shares tumbled.

