Tokyo stocks open sharply lower on Wall Street tumble

Tokyo stocks opened sharply lower Thursday, with the Nikkei index falling by more than 700 points, or 3 percent, after Wall Street tumbled overnight.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 708.75 points, or 3.21 percent, from Wednesday to 21,382.43. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 46.06 points, or 2.79 percent, at 1,606.01.

Every industry category in the main section lost ground, led by electric appliance, chemical, and glass and ceramics product issues.