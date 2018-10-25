■「レゴ DC スーパーヴィランズ」が発売！トレーラーも公開

本作では日本語音声と英語音声を任意に切り替え可能で、日本語音声では山寺宏一氏がバットマン役を担当、英語音声でもマーク・ハミル氏がジョーカー役を担当するなど、こだわりの声優陣が起用されている。

本日公開されたトレーラーではDCコミックスに登場するヴィランのジョーカーや、ハーレイ・クイン、キャットウーマンがレゴの世界の中でも自由奔放に大暴れしているシーンを見ることができる。

また、本作の魅力の1つであるオリジナルヴィランが活躍しているシーンも収録されており、外見はもちろん能力もカスタマイズできるので、異なる武器・異なる能力で活躍しているシーンにも注目だ。

