Nikkei tumbles 2.8% in morning on Wall Street plunge

Tokyo stocks tumbled Thursday morning following an overnight plunge on Wall Street, with the benchmark Nikkei index briefly falling over 3 percent and hitting its lowest intraday level since early April.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average shed 618.30 points, or 2.80 percent, from Wednesday to 21,472.88. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange was down 38.30 points, or 2.32 percent, at 1,613.77.

Every industry category in the main section lost ground, led by service, electric appliance and nonferrous metal issues.