Tohoku Electric to scrap aging No. 1 unit at Onagawa nuclear plant

Tohoku Electric Power Co. has decided to scrap the idled No. 1 unit at its Onagawa nuclear plant in northeastern Japan, more than 30 years after it was first in operation, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The revelation came after Tohoku Electric President Hiroya Harada said in late September the reactor's decommissioning was an option due to difficulties associated with stricter safety standards introduced after the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster which are a requirement for resuming the unit.

Having entered into operation in June 1984, the boiling water reactor with an output of 524,000 kilowatts in Miyagi Prefecture is the oldest among four units of the utility.

Under stricter post-Fukushima safety standards, reactors are not allowed to operate more than 40 years in principle in Japan.

Harada told a press conference on Sept. 27 that he would take into account the need for a stable power supply and economic aspects in deciding whether to restart the No. 1 unit or decommission it.

In the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami disaster, the basement floors of the Onagawa plant's No. 2 unit were flooded. The company is building a 29-meter sea wall to guard the complex.

Tohoku Electric aims to resume operations of the No. 2 unit at the three-reactor Onagawa plant in fiscal 2020 at the earliest, and the Nuclear Regulation Authority, the country's nuclear watchdog, has been screening its safety measures.