Dollar briefly falls into upper 111 yen zone on global equities fall

The U.S. dollar briefly dropped to the upper 111 yen range Thursday morning in Tokyo as traders sought the perceived safety of the yen amid weak global equities.

At noon, the dollar fetched 112.11-12 yen compared with 112.19-29 yen in New York and 112.50-51 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1410-1411 and 127.93-97 yen against $1.1388-1398 and 127.78-88 yen in New York and $1.1429-1431 and 128.58-62 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar drew selling as market players lost their risk appetite after the Nikkei stock index plummeted over 3 percent at one point in the morning session, tracking a weak tone from battered overseas markets, dealers said.

"Nikkei's remarkable fall weighed on the dollar," said Yukio Ishizuki, a senior foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities Co.

But the dollar later pared its losses on demand from Japanese importers for settlement purposes and expectations of a rebound on Wall Street later in the day.

"Rising U.S. stock futures are hinting at a rebound in New York stocks," Ishizuki added.