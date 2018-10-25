Tokyo stocks tumble over 3% on fears of global economic downturn

Tokyo stocks tumbled Thursday amid fears of a global economic downturn due to growing U.S.-China trade tensions, with the benchmark Nikkei index ending at its lowest level in nearly seven months.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 822.45 points, or 3.72 percent, from Wednesday at 21,268.73. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 51.15 points, or 3.1 percent, lower at 1,600.92.

Every industry category in the main section lost ground, led by services, glass and ceramic products, and miscellaneous product issues.