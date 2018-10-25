Baseball: Carp look to break PL's Japan Series strangle hold against Hawks

Hiroshima Carp players

The SoftBank Hawks come to the Japan Series on Saturday trying to keep the good times rolling, for them and the Pacific League, while the Hiroshima Carp will try to break the Central League's longest championship drought.

No Central League team has won Japan's season-ending pro championship since 2012, and although the Carp dominated the CL for the third straight season, they have a hard fight on their hands to win the franchise's first title since 1984.

The Hawks, on the other hand, are looking for their fifth Japan Series championship of the decade, having won in 2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017. The CL's five-year series championship drought is tied for the second longest in history with the PL's 1951-to-1955 dry spell. The longest streak was nine years of frustration the CL's Yomiuri Giants dealt out by winning every series from 1965 to 1973.

Both the Hawks and Carp are coming off one-sided Climax Series final stages, with the Hawks beating the Seibu Lions four games to one and outscoring Seibu 44-28. The Carp swept their final stage at home in three games -- thanks to their league championship bonus win -- and outscored the Giants 15-3.

During the regular season, the Hawks outscored their opponents by 106 runs, 685-579. Despite playing in a weaker league, the Carp scored only 70 runs more than they allowed, 721-651.

Still, the Hawks' task will not be easy. The Lions may have won the PL by 6.5 games, but Seibu was easily the most unbalanced team in either league, boasting Japan's top scoring offense but with poor overall pitching and defense that surrendered a PL-worst 653 runs.

Although the Carp are also offense-heavy, their pitching and defense are much closer to average than the Lions' and will make it hard for the Hawks to run up anything like the eight big innings -- of three runs or more -- they posted in five Climax Series games on the road against the Lions.

While it is hard to compare raw numbers between leagues because each league's parks affect the game in different ways, a few things stand out when looking at each team's regular season games.

Both teams have good power, hitting doubles, triples and home runs much more frequently than they surrendered them, and both clubs have speed and run the bases well. Where they differ is in walks, turning double plays and preventing stolen bases.

The only weakness in the Hawks' offensive portfolio is drawing walks and allowing them. Hawks hitters drew 408 free passes during the season, while their pitchers issued 539. The Carp pitchers gave away 535, but their hitters led both leagues in drawing 599, so that is an area where SoftBank could walk into an ambush.

On defense, the Carp were among Japan's best at turning double plays. The Hawks, whose middle infield this season has been a Rubik's Cube of nine different second basemen and six different shortstops, were among the worst.

The counterpoint is that Hiroshima's inability to prevent base runners from stealing second could -- against a speedy team like the Hawks -- negate the Carp's skill at turning ground ball double plays.

SoftBank's catchers, primarily Takuya Kai, threw out a Japan-best 40 percent of would-be base stealers this season. The Carp catching corps, led by Tsubasa Aizawa, threw out a Japan-worst 19.2 percent.

Both teams' offenses are led by their center fielders. The Hawks' Yuki Yanagita, a native of Hiroshima, is having yet another MVP-caliber season, while the Carp's Yoshihiro Maru is virtually a shoe-in to win his second straight CL MVP award.

Four Hawks batters hit 20-plus home runs this season, with Yanagita hitting 36, and third baseman Nobuhiro Matsuda 32. The addition of the team's second Cuban slugger, Yurisbel Gracial, who can play in the infield or outfield, gives manager Kimiyasu Kudo another power threat. Without Brad Eldred, who played in just 38 games this season, the Carp appear to be at a power disadvantage.

Both clubs have ample starting pitching and well-stocked bullpens. The Carp can be expected to start CL wins leader Daichi Osera, 2016 Sawamura Award winner Kris Johnson, and right-handers Akitake Okada, Allen Kuri and Yusuke Nomura.

The first three Hawks starting pitchers out of the chute will likely be Kodai Senga, Rick van den Hurk and Nao Higashihama, while Shuta Ishikawa and Shota Takeda, currently in the bullpen, could see action as starters.

It will be interesting to see if manager Kudo starts Cuban Ariel Miranda. The lefty has recently had trouble with walks and the disciplined Carp hitters could take maximum advantage if he struggles even a little.