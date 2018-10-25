H.K. airline "regrets" data breach affecting 9.4 mil. passengers

(Getty) Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong's flagship carrier Cathay Pacific Airways said Thursday it "regrets" that the personal information of 9.4 million passengers was exposed in a data breach now under police investigation.

"The matter has caused concerns among many of our passengers. I want to express our regrets," Cathay Pacific's chief customer and commercial officer Paul Loo said in a radio program. "In most cases, passengers' names and e-mail addresses, or their names and phone numbers were accessed."

Loo said suspicious activity was first noticed in March and unauthorized access to certain personal data was confirmed in May. He defended the delay in disclosing the breach, saying the company needed time to find out how each customer was affected.

"We didn't want to create an unnecessary scare," Loo said, while adding that affected passengers will be informed in the next two days, adding a website was set up for passengers to find out if they are among the 9.4 million.

In a statement issued on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong website late Wednesday, the Hong Kong-listed company said the breach involved passenger data from Cathay Pacific and its subsidiary Dragon Airlines.

It said the types of data accessed included passenger names, nationalities, dates of birth, passport and identity card numbers, e-mail and physical addresses, telephone numbers, frequent flyer membership numbers, customer service remarks and travel history.

Approximately 860,000 passport numbers and some 245,000 Hong Kong identity card numbers were accessed.

The company has reported the case to police and the Privacy Commissioner on Wednesday, he added.

Privacy Commissioner Stephen Wong said Thursday that Cathay Pacific's late revelation of the data leak is "unethical" and unacceptable under European Union regulations that require companies notify regulators about breaches within 72 hours.

But he conceded that companies in Hong Kong are not required to report data breaches.

"We are very sorry for any concern this data security event may cause our passengers," Chief Executive Officer Rupert Hogg said in a separate statement.

The company, servicing some 240 destinations worldwide with a fleet of 200 aircraft, reported a loss for both 2016 and 2017 with huge fuel hedging losses, according to its financial statements.