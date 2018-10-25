Honda begins accepting orders for updated NSX sports car

Honda NSX

Honda Motor Co. on Thursday began accepting orders in Japan for its updated second-generation NSX sports car which will be launched in May.

Priced at 23.70 million yen ($211,000), the second-generation NSX has been on sale since 2016 and Honda says the refreshed 2019 version will offer improved handling on poor road surfaces.

With three electric motors that work in combination with a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 petrol engine that produces 373 kilowatts, the all-wheel-drive, mid-engine NSX was designed to compete with similar supercar offerings from McLaren and Ferrari, with the total power output from its hybrid drivetrain topping out at 427 kW.

On its release in 2016, the second-generation NSX was praised in automotive media for its versatility in many road conditions on both the track and road.

Honda claims the updated version has improved suspension and tire technology that will improve handling at high speeds.

Following its debut in 1990, the first generation NSX grabbed the hearts and minds of fans around the world. Honda halted production in 2005, leading the car to become an icon of Japanese engineering among enthusiasts.