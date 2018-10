Billy Cosby’s trial judge has rejected the actor’s bid for a new trial or sentencing hearing and has directed him to file any appeals with the state Superior Court. Cosby is serving a three to ten-year state prison term after a jury earlier this year convicted him of drugging and molesting a woman at his […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.