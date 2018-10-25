Giants trade DT Damon Harrison to Lions for 5th-round pick

The New York Giants sent defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions for a fifth-round draft pick this week.

Giants trade DT Damon Harrison to Lions for 5th-round pick

Less than 24 hours after trading starting cornerback Eli Apple to the New Orleans Saints for a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-rounder in 2020, the New York Giants (1-6) made a second high-profile trade, sending defensive tackle Damon Harrison to the Detroit Lions (3-3) for a fifth-round draft pick.

With the Giants currently last in the NFC East, there has been an impression around the league that anyone on New York’s struggling defense could be available in a trade.

Outside of Saquon Barkleyand Odell Beckham, there shouldn’t be too many untouchable players on the Giants’ roster.

Later Wednesday, Harrison took to Twitter to bid farewell to the New York-New Jersey area, and to say hello to his new team.

The Lions are within striking distance to surpass the first-place Minnesota Vikings (4-2-1) in the NFC North but have the NFL’s 30th-ranked run defense and 24th-ranked scoring defense. The Vikings have also been allowing 26.3 points per game and have yielded 139.3 rushing yards per game.

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

Opponents have averaged 5.3 yards per carry against Detroit, the most in the NFL.

The addition of Harrison should immediately beef up the Lions’ defensive line, which has been without star pass-rusher Ezekiel Ansah for the majority of the season due to a shoulder injury.

Harrison signed a five-year, $46.25 million deal with New York before the 2016 season and Detroit will have to pay the remaining $4.1 million he is owed this season, plus $7 million in 2019 and $9.25 million in 2020.

The Giants will head to the nation’s capital for an NFC East showdown with the Washington Redskins (4-2). The game will air on Fox at 7:00 p.m. EST.