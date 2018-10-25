Dollar briefly slips below 112 yen line as Tokyo stocks tumble

The U.S. dollar briefly slipped below the 112 yen line Thursday in Tokyo, as a sharp fall in Tokyo stocks following a drop in U.S. stocks raised concern over the outlook for the global economy.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 112.30-32 yen compared with 112.19-29 yen in New York and 112.50-51 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It moved between 111.82 yen and 112.36 yen during the day, changing hands most frequently at 111.95 yen.

The euro was quoted at $1.1399-1402 and 128.02-06 yen against $1.1388-1398 and 127.78-88 yen in New York and $1.1429-1431 and 128.58-62 yen in Tokyo late Wednesday afternoon.

The dollar dipped below the 112 yen level as selling of the dollar increased as the Nikkei stock index fell over 3 percent in Thursday trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Concerns over the U.S. economic outlook amid a developing trade war with China and the impact on the global economy also weighed on the U.S. currency, dealers said.

"Weak (U.S.) companies' earnings reports (of some companies) are mirroring the effects of the trade rift, which weigh on stocks," and have a spillover effect on the currency exchange market, said Yuzo Sakai, manager of foreign exchange business promotion at Tokyo Forex & Ueda Harlow.

But the dollar pared its earlier loses on buying by Japanese importers for settlement purposes. The dollar-buying also accelerated in the late afternoon as stocks in Europe opened higher, dealers said.

"A rise in U.S. futures (in off-hours trading) is signaling a rebound in New York shares" later in the day, supporting the dollar, Sakai added.

Meanwhile, market players are awaiting the European Central Bank's monetary policy meeting and a speech by its President Mario Draghi, both scheduled for later in the day.

"Traders are keeping close tabs on Draghi's statement over Italy's budget issue," Sakai added.