Trump Proposes Tax Cut For Middle Class That Doesn’t Exist, Congress May “Symbolically” Vote On It

While Republicans argued their revised tax law would benefit the United States economy, a report from the Treasury Department shows it did the opposite, increasing the national deficit to the highest it’s been since 2012. Donald Trump, however, has spent the last few days championing a new tax cut bill – the apparently does not exist yet.

DONALD TRUMP’S FICTIONAL TAX CUT

Trump has been appearing in many rallies as of late, hoping to help his fellow Republicans in the midterm elections. Speaking with reporters on Saturday, Trump claimed his White House “was looking at putting in a very major tax cut for middle-income people” before November, mentioning House Speaker Paul Ryan and Budget Committee Chairman Kevin Brady as two others who have contributed to the bill. Trump echoed the sentiment at a Texas rally on Monday, speaking highly of it to the crowd.

“We are going to be putting in a 10 percent tax cut for middle income families,” Trump exclaimed. “It’s going to be put in next week. Ten percent tax cut. Kevin Brady is working on it. We have been working on it for a few months. That is in addition to the big tax cuts you have already gotten.”

However, in spite of Trump’s boasting, such a bill does not appear to actually exist. His own administration knew nothing of Trump’s promised tax cuts or how he thought up the idea of saying they were coming. Ryan and Brady, despite their alleged involvement in this plan, initially said little regarding it. However, Brady has opened up to the proposal, issuing a statement saying they “will continue to work with the White House and Treasury over the coming weeks” to deliver on this middle class-focused tax cut.

According to the Washington Post‘s report, Trump’s administration may push Congress to take a non-binding symbolic vote on the idea. While this tax break may not materialize, the idea is that such a vote would be a demonstration of Republicans’ commitment to the middle class.