US mail bombs: who has been targeted?

Washington (AFP) - Since Monday, 10 pipe bombs and suspicious packages have been mailed to top Democrats including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, news channel CNN and other hate figures for supporters of US President Donald Trump.

This is what we know about the targets, many of whom are regularly attacked by the president online and in speeches as he defends his election victory and achievements in office.

George Soros

The first bomb was discovered Monday in a mailbox at the New York home of billionaire financier and Democratic Party supporter George Soros.

The 88-year-old hedge fund tycoon supported President Donald Trump's Democratic rival Hillary Clinton in the 2016 US election and has been accused by nationalists worldwide of sponsoring protests and pushing a liberal, multicultural agenda.

Earlier this month Trump accused Soros of paying demonstrators to protest against the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of attempted rape in high school.

Hillary Clinton

On Tuesday, the Secret Service intercepted a package addressed to Clinton at the home she shares with her husband, former president Bill Clinton, north of Manhattan.

Throughout his presidency, Trump has repeatedly targeted his election rival in Twitter tirades, branding her "Crooked Hillary."

At a Wisconsin rally hours after news broke of the bomb threat, Trump's supporters chanted "lock her up," a long-running slogan favored by the president's Republican base.

Barack Obama

The Secret Service on Wednesday intercepted another package addressed to former president Barack Obama's Washington home.

Obama, also a regular target of Trump's taunts, last month returned to the political fray with a wide-ranging speech slamming divisive politics, Trump's attacks on the media and the judiciary and his eagerness to work with Russia.

Eric Holder

Eric Holder, another prominent black Democrat, was attorney general in the last years of the Obama administration.

A package addressed to his Washington office ended up going to the return address -- listed as the Florida office of Democrat congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz.

Holder -- who has expressed an interest in running in 2020 -- has criticized Trump on several occasions, including questioning his judgment over a string of pardons in June.

John Brennan, care of CNN

Another package was sent to Obama's CIA director John Brennan, addressed care of Trump's nemesis news channel CNN, where Brennan is a frequent guest commentator.

In August, Trump revoked Brennan's security clearance -- hours after he accused the president of failing "to live up to minimum standards of decency, civility, & probity."

Meanwhile, the channel Trump calls "Fake News CNN" is known for its often critical coverage of the Trump administration and has constantly provoked the president's fury.

Maxine Waters

California lawmaker Maxine Waters was sent two suspicious packages.

In recent months, Trump has branded Waters "crazy" and an "extraordinarily low IQ person."

In June, protesters confronted several Trump administration officials in restaurants over the "zero tolerance" immigration policy that saw families separated at the US-Mexico border.

Waters called on her supporters to take similar action and "tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere."

Robert De Niro

A package sent to Oscar-winning actor Robert de Niro was intercepted on Thursday after an employee of TriBeCa Productions, a television and film production company co-founded by the Hollywood megastar, alerted police.

In June, 75-year-old De Niro received a standing ovation at the Tony Awards in New York for using an expletive to condemn Trump.

When Trump was campaigning for president in 2016, the New York-born actor slammed the Republican candidate as "blatantly stupid," "totally nuts" and an "idiot."

Joe Biden

Two packages addressed to Obama's former vice president Joe Biden were intercepted at a Delaware postal facility on Thursday.

At a rally last weekend, Trump said Obama took Biden -- often rumored as a potential 2020 Democratic presidential candidate -- "off of the trash heap" when he made him vice president.

Earlier this year, Biden suggested he would have "beat the hell out of" Trump if they were in high school, over the president's unsavory comments about women.

That prompted Trump to dismiss Biden as "weak, both mentally and physically," to his Twitter followers.

Debbie Wasserman Schultz

The packages, sent in manila envelopes with bubble wrap, marked with computer-printed address labels, listed a return address belonging to Wasserman Schultz.

Wasserman Schultz resigned following a five-year stint as Democratic Party chairwoman following a leak of emails in 2016 suggesting an insider attempt to hobble the campaign of Clinton's rival in the White House primaries, Bernie Sanders.