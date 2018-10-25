Red Sox Lead World Series 2-0 After Thrilling 4-2 Game 2 Win Vs. Dodgers

Rex Sox catcher Christian Vazquez on team's brawl with Yankees

After a sensational performance from Red Sox ace David Price against Los Angeles, Boston is now two games away from its fourth title in 14 years.

Sox And Dodgers Exchange Highlights In Tense game 2

Second baseman Ian Kinsler took the lead in the second, batting in a runner on second for a commanding early score for Boston. Incredibly, the Red Sox are 8-0 this postseason when they score first.

The night was marked by a handful of remarkable plays, topped by a J.D. Martinez tie-breaking single in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded and two outs. Andrew Benintendi grabbed a potential double with the Red Sox down one early after Dodgers star outfielder Yasiel Puig took the lead in the previous inning.

30 SPORTS FIGURES WHO DIED IN 2018 – TRIBUTE SLIDESHOW

Perhaps the most remarkable play of the night came from the arm of Dodgers outfielder Chris Taylor, who threw Kinsler out at third base in unorthodox fashion. The throw slipped through Kinsler’s legs at the perfect moment as he began to slide toward third base, withManny Machado lurking above. Machado kept stride and tagged Kinsler out to the amazement of spectators, and the befuddlement of announcer Joe Buck.

The bag of tricks wasn’t to stave off the Red Sox For Game two. The Dodgers now desperately need a win, and home field back in L.A. for Game three on Friday may be their only saving grace. The Sox have now won six straight postseason games. The only other years where they won six or more consecutive games was 2004, where they won eight, and 2007 with seven straight. Both years ended up with trophies in Boston.