Rapper Nicki Minaj landed in hot water over her song “Sorry.” Minaj was sued for copyright infringement by folk singer Tracy Chapman. Chapman claims the song “Sorry” incorporates the lyrics and vocal melody from her song “Baby, Can I Hold You” without permission. The suit claims that Minaj reached out in June 2018 about using […]

