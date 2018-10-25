Blake Griffin Hits Game Winner And Drops 50-Points Vs 76ers [VIDEO]

Clippers Beat Blazers 111-80 to Improve to NBA-Best 7-1

Looking back at Tuesday night’s game, Pistons power forward Blake Griffin conducted a masterful, MVP-like performance against the 76ers.

Blake Griffin has 50-point game vs. Sixers

The Detriot Pistons extended their streak to 3-0 in a 133-132 overtime win over the Philadelphia 76ers (2-2).

Five-time NBA All-Star Griffin hit the game-winning shot and reached a milestone after drawing a foul on a driving layup.

Griffin’s career-high 50 points were truly stunning for one major reason: they were the most by a Pistons player since Rip Hamilton put up 51 points in 2006, and it was the first 40-point, 10-rebound game by a Pistons player since Isiah Thomas in 1983.

“You know, the past two, three years, all I hear about is how bad I am, and I’ve been hurt, I’ve had bad games,” Griffin said. “But we talked about it. This summer, being able to work out for the first time in three summers is huge, you know. The last three summers I was fighting and working as hard as I could to get healthy to be able to play. And this summer, I was able to really put the time in and work on my game, work on my body, and I’ve always been a big believer in hard work pays off.”

“And he’s just one of those guys that are taking it to another level,” Pistons coach Dwane Casey said. “leading his team, putting them on his back, being a leader in the timeout. But again, that’s what we expect from Blake because he is that good of a player.”

Fellow 50-point scorer Hamilton took to Twitter to congratulate Griffin.

The Pistons acquired Griffin from the Los Angeles Clippers during the offseason in exchange for guard Avery Bradley, forward Tobias Harris, center Boban Marjanovic, a future protected first-round draft choice and a future second-round draft choice.

The Pistons will host the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday. The game will air on FSDT and FSOH at 7:00 p.m. EST.