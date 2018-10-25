Subaru plans massive recall for faulty engines

Subaru dealership in Tokyo

Subaru Corp. plans to recall hundreds of thousands of vehicles in Japan due to faulty engines, sources close to the matter said Thursday, adding to woes for the carmaker already recalling nearly a half million vehicles for other reasons.

The new recall is expected to involve most major models, the sources said.

The Japanese carmaker on Tuesday cut its profit estimates for the fiscal half ended last month apparently due to costs related to the new recall.

Separately, Subaru has been recalling around 420,000 cars since last year affected by scandals involving unauthorized staff conducting vehicle inspections and inspectors rigging mileage and emissions data. It has estimated related costs at 25.4 billion yen ($226 million).