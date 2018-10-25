Stephen Curry Transcends Humanity, Scores 51 Points In Three Quarters Vs. Wizards

Steph Curry's 30 points lead Warriors to Game 4 win, sweep of Jazz

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry looked like a madman with a thirst for blood in the game against the Washington Wizards at the Oracle Arena in Oakland Wednesday night. He scored 51 points in only three quarters, (he didn’t play a single minute in the fourth) and went 11-for-16 at the arc.

Curry Explodes For 51, 23 In First Quarter

The Dubs spanked the Wiz 144-122, but the score here doesn’t matter. Curry had 23 points in the first quarter alone, ruthlessly unleashing his will with five three-pointers (all from extreme depth). He didn’t miss a single one until the second quarter.

Astoundingly, this is Curry’s 22nd career 20-point quarter (seventh in the first quarter). Wednesday nights mind-bender thrust Curry (2,154 career threes) into fifth place ahead of Jamal Crawford (2,153) on the NBA’s all-time threes list.

The scoring gluts aren’t anything particularly special for Curry, although his career high remains “only” at 54, (that night in Madison Square Garden, when the NBA changed and was never the same again). He would have very likely shattered that mark had head coach Steve Kerr left him in for the final quarter of play to continue to squeeze the air from the lungs of the Wizards.

In typical Curry fashion, he nonchalantly dismissed any sense of resentment from his part regarding the matter. He told reporters he wasn’t so caught up in the numbers and was happy to sit out and watch his team finish it off for him. “Not at all, not at all,” Curry said in response to a question asking if he was upset. “But now I know what Klay Thompson feels like, except I didn’t have as many points as he did.” Thompson similarly exploded for a monster outing in a career-high 60 points in a performance in three quarters against Indiana on Dec. 5, 2016, (he also had that 37-point quarter against the Kings in 2015) but this is Curry’s time to shine.

Wednesday night sure looked a lot like a page from the book Curry’s 2015-2016 epic MVP season. The rest of the NBA better hope there isn’t a repeat of that masterful regular season since… Kevin Durant is also on the team now.