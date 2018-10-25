Hitachi to sell stake in car navigation unit for 80 bil. yen

Hitachi Ltd. plans to sell most of a more than 60 percent stake it holds in its car navigation system subsidiary Clarion Co. for around 80 billion yen ($713 million) to French car parts maker Faurecia, sources close to the matter said Thursday.

The Japanese electronics conglomerate expects little growth in profit from the car navigation business, as more drivers use smartphones for navigation while development costs remain hefty, the sources said.

In the auto business, Hitachi will strengthen operations for autonomous and connected vehicles after selling the stake Clarion, which stood at 63.8 percent as of the end of March.

The sale is part of Hitachi's restructuring efforts to sell non-core operations and focus on its main businesses related to infrastructure, information technology and energy.

Hitachi made Clarion -- listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange -- a subsidiary in 2006.