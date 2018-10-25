Trump Supporters Chant ‘Lock Her Up!’ At Wisconsin Rally After Explosive Device Sent To Hillary Clinton [VIDEO]

DNC Sues Trump Campaign, Russia & WikiLeaks For Illegally Conspiring To Sway 2016 Election [FULL TEXT]

Supporters of President Donald Trump chanted “lock her up!” referring to Hillary Clinton before he arrived at a rally in Mosinee, Wisconsin, on Wednesday night just hours after a suspicious package with alleged explosive devices was found at the former Secretary of State’s home in Chappaqua, New York.

The crowd’s chants came as Republican Sen. Leah Vukmir spoke moments before Trump arrived.

The “lock her up” phrase has been repeated at Trump rallies several times since even before he was elected president. It was recently used by his supporters against California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein during the FBI investigation into Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump denounced the threat made toward Clinton — one of several prominent Democrats targeted with suspicious packages and explosives this week — as “abhorrent” and “despicable,” saying attacks of this nature “have no place” in the United States.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also tweeted a statement on the threats, although she misspelled the word “despicable:”

“These cowardly acts are unacceptable and won’t be tolerated,” Sanders wrote.

Barack Obama, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Bill Clinton and California Rep. Maxine Waters were among the other targets of the explosive devices.

Trump was in Wisconsin on Wednesday to support GOP Gov. Scott Walker, who is running for re-election this year against state school superintendent Tony Evers, a Democrat, and Vukmir. Incumbent Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin is facing off against Vukmir this year.

According to a recent poll, Vukmir trails Baldwin by double digits.