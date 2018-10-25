Donald Trump Mocked On Twitter For ‘Chanded’ Typo In Tweet About Immigrants At Border [BEST REACTIONS]

Trump On Twitter

President Donald Trump was mocked by Twitter users on Thursday after he tweeted about immigrants approaching the southern U.S. border.

“Brandon Judd of the National Border Patrol Council is right when he says on @foxandfriends that the Democrat inspired laws make it tough for us to stop people at the Border,” Trump wrote Thursday morning. “MUST BE CHANDED,” he added, clearly having meant to write “changed.”

Trump was referring to a large group or “caravan” of Latin American migrants that has been traveling from Mexico’s southern border with Guatemala through the country and making its way up to the U.S. in recent days. He accused Democrats of helping these immigrants.

Twitter users had a field day with the president’s typo — the latest in a long series of spelling errors — and joked about previous mistakes he made on social media, even making up words like “covfefe.”