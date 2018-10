Liam Neeson‘s son, Micheál Neeson, is paying tribute to his late mother Natasha Richardson. With the 10-year anniversary of Richardson’s death approaching, the 23-year-old has changed his name to honor his mother. The Tony Award-winning actress passed away in 2009 after suffering a head injury during a ski trip to Mont Tremblant in Quebec. “He’s taken, officially, the […]

To continue enjoying content, please agree to our Terms of Use for Users that includes our collection and use of your browsing data, which is incorporated into our Privacy Policy.