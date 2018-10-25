Japan, China set to promote over 50 infrastructure projects abroad

Japan and China are set to agree to proceed with more than 50 infrastructure projects in other countries, such as "smart city" construction, as the two Asian nations have been trying to boost economic cooperation, Kyodo News confirmed Thursday.

The agreements are expected to be signed by Japanese and Chinese economic entities including private-sector companies at a forum on joint infrastructure investment in third nations, which is scheduled to be held in Beijing on Friday.

Tokyo has already announced it will discontinue its 40-year official development assistance for Beijing. By bolstering investment in other countries, Japan and China will aim to form a new model of economic cooperation between Asia's two largest economies.

Around 1,200 Japanese and Chinese business leaders and government officials plan to attend the forum. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Premier Li Keqiang are also likely to take part, as Tokyo and Beijing have been making efforts to improve their relations further.

JFE Engineering Corp., a Japanese constructor, will tie up with a Chinese enterprise to advance an energy-efficient smart city project in Thailand, according to a document obtained by Kyodo News.

Japanese trading house Itochu Corp. will expand investment in the offshore wind power generation industry in Germany with a Chinese state-owned firm. Hitachi Ltd. will pitch power systems to third nations with a Chinese heavy electric machinery maker.

Fujitsu Ltd. will cooperate with a Chinese company to promote elderly care services with the use of information technology in third-country markets.

Panasonic Corp. will team up with a Chinese IT firm in the next-generation in-car system field, while utilizing artificial intelligence.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. and a Chinese state-run bank will also agree to jointly support businesses of the two nations from the financial side.