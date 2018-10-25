Izakaya At Home: In this newly launched home-cooking section, we introduce a seasonal izakaya dish and a sake or shochu best paired with the dish. This month, we share a recipe of Spanish ajillo with a Japanese twist, using oysters in season. This aromatic and umami-filled dish goes great with Shichida Junmai from Tenzan Sake Brewer Company.



Oyster Ajillo with Shimeji Mushroom x Shichida Junmai

Shichida Junmai boasts a mild yet distinct sweetness from rice with refined sourness and refreshing green apple aroma. The sake is superb with deep fried dishes as it cuts the oiliness in the mouth while enhancing oyster’s umami and mineral taste. Take a bite of oyster ajillo and sip Shichida Junmai, then you’ll taste the umami spread in your mouth.

[Ingredients] (Serves 4)

□ 8 oz shucked oysters

□ 1 cup extra virgin olive oil q 2 cloves garlic

□ 2-4 dried whole red chili (according to your taste)

□ 1 bag (3.5 oz) shimeji mushroom

□ 2 tbsp chopped flat leaf Italian parsley

□ 1/2 tsp salt

□ Black pepper to taste (optional)

□ Generous amount of salt to clean oysters

Directions:

1. Slice garlic into thin slices and set them aside.

2. Cut off the end of shimeji mushroom and separate them into two to three mushrooms by hand.

3. Put drained oysters in a bowl and sprinkle generous amount of salt. Gently massage oysters for a few seconds.

4. Pour cold water to wash off all the salt from the oysters, drain and thoroughly pat dry with paper towel.

5. Put olive oil, salt, garlic slices and whole chili pepper into the pan and turn on the heat to medium high. Cook until garlic slices turn slightly golden.

6. Add separated shimeji mushrooms and cook for 3 minutes

7. Add oysters and cook for another 5 minutes.

8. Turn off the heat and sprinkle with chopped parsley and some black pepper (optional) and serve with sliced baguette or toast.

Tip: