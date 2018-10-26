Japanese Crossword #74

©Chopsticks NY / Myles Mellor

Across

1. A cutlet is generally called ___in Japanese: the word has the same pronunciation as the verb “to win” so Japanese people eat it when they are hoping to win something

4. The art of folding paper, which originated in Japan

6. Dictionary form of the verb meaning “to come”

7. “Tree” in Japanese

8. At Jigokudani in Nagano Prefecture, people can witness ___(monkeys) taking a dip in onsen (hot springs)

10. ___is the masu-form of the verb iu, meaning “to say.”

12. _ (persimmons) ripen when it is cold outside.

13. Meaning “to forbid”, the word _s often used to make compounds, such as shi (ban), en (to quit smoking) and __*shu* (to quit drinking alcohol)

Down

1. __-*na* is a na-adjective meaning “beautiful” or “clean.”

2. “Society” in Japanese

3. Dictionary form of a verb meaning “to see,” “to watch,” or “to view”

5. __-*na* is a na-adjective meaning “impossible to do.”

7. This autumn flower is a symbol of the Japanese imperial family.

8. A green light means go in a traffic signal, while (red) means stop.

9. This noun, meaning “evil,” is used to make compounds like _yaku* (villain), *sai* (the worst), and __*heki* (bad habits)

11. Hyaku means 100, ___means 1,000, and *man* means 10,000 in Japanese

ANSWER