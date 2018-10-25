U.S. sanctions 2 Singapore entities, individual over N. Korea

Singapore national flag

The United States on Thursday sanctioned two Singapore-based companies and an individual over money laundering through the U.S. financial system to evade sanctions against North Korea.

The Treasury Department blacklisted Wee Tiong (S) Pte Ltd, a commodities trading company, WT Marine Pte Ltd, a marine fuels company, and Tan Wee Beng, a Singapore-based man who serves in senior positions in both entities.

In a related move, the Justice Department unsealed criminal charges against Tan.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States will never overlook such deceptive practices, and that it will not hesitate to impose sanctions on any individual, entity or vessel supporting North Korea's illicit activities, regardless of nationality.

"We are deeply committed to the final, fully verified denuclearization of North Korea, and Treasury will continue to enforce and implement sanctions until that time," Mnuchin said in a statement.

The action blocks the designated parties' assets that are in the United States or in the control of U.S. nationals. It also generally prohibits Americans from engaging in transactions with them.