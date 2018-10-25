Japan, China set to agree to boost economic cooperation amid trade war

Abe in Beijing

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to agree Friday with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang that the two Asian countries will bolster economic cooperation, as bilateral ties have been drastically improving amid trade disputes with the United States.

During their talks in Beijing, Abe and Li are also expected to discuss how to proceed with infrastructure cooperation in developing nations, while confirming that Japan and China will work in tandem to tackle trade protectionism and promote free trade.

Abe arrived in Beijing on Thursday for the first official visit to China by a Japanese political leader in nearly seven years. Until late last year, relations between Tokyo and Beijing had hit the worst level in decades over a territorial row in the East China Sea.

Since earlier this year, the governments of Asia's two biggest economies have been trying to boost economic ties as U.S. President Donald Trump has either threatened or implemented tariffs in an attempt to curb the huge U.S. trade deficits with them.

Later Friday, Abe is scheduled to hold a meeting with President Xi Jinping, where the Japanese prime minister is certain to invite the Chinese head of state to visit Japan in the near future.

At their first meeting since May in Tokyo, Abe is set to propose to Li that the two countries set up "development cooperation dialogue" to jointly deal with infrastructure projects in third nations, Japanese government sources said.

Abe is also eager to urge China to relax its ban on Japanese food imports introduced following the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis, the sources added.

The Japanese and Chinese leaders, meanwhile, are expected to agree to resume their currency swap line in times of financial emergency and start talks about cooperation in state-of-the-art technology and protection of intellectual property rights.

Aiming to deepen trust in the security field, Tokyo and Beijing will sign an agreement to facilitate cooperation over search and rescue operations in the event of accidents in waters off the two countries, the sources said.

As a symbol of friendship, Japan is willing to ask for a new panda lease, the sources said, adding that both countries are likely to confirm the importance of cooperation between them to achieve denuclearization of North Korea.

On Friday, a forum is also slated to take place to have dialogue about Chinese and Japanese infrastructure investment in third nations.

For years, Tokyo and Beijing had been mired in a territorial spat over the Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The group of uninhabited islets, which are called Diaoyu in China, are controlled by Japan but claimed by Beijing.

Tensions particularly intensified after the Japanese government of former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, Abe's predecessor, decided to bring the Senkakus under state control in September 2012.

But the situation has drastically changed recently, as this year marks the 40th anniversary of the signing and taking effect of the Treaty of Peace and Friendship between Japan and China.

