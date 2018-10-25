Main events scheduled for Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Main events scheduled in Japan for Oct. 29-Nov. 4:
Oct. 29 (MON)
-- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks in Tokyo.
-- Wedding of Princess Ayako, youngest daughter of Emperor Akihito's late cousin, and commoner Kei Moriya to take place.
-- H-2A rocket carrying Ibuki-2 greenhouse gases observation satellite, United Arab Emirates' KhalifaSat Earth observation satellite to be launched from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.
Oct. 30 (TUES)
-- Bank of Japan to hold two-day meeting of its decision-making Policy Board.
-- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for September.
-- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for September.
-- Tokyo High Court to rule on central government's exclusion of Korean high school from tuition subsidies that cover most high schools.
Oct. 31 (WED)
-- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for September.
-- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold press conference.
Nov. 1 (THURS)
-- Official campaigning to start for Ehime gubernatorial election.
-- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data by brand for October.
Nov. 2 (FRI)
-- No major events.
Nov. 3 (SAT)
-- Culture Day national holiday.
Nov. 4 (SUN)
-- No major events.