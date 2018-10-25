Main events scheduled for Oct. 29-Nov. 4

Main events scheduled in Japan for Oct. 29-Nov. 4:

Oct. 29 (MON)

-- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hold talks in Tokyo.

-- Wedding of Princess Ayako, youngest daughter of Emperor Akihito's late cousin, and commoner Kei Moriya to take place.

-- H-2A rocket carrying Ibuki-2 greenhouse gases observation satellite, United Arab Emirates' KhalifaSat Earth observation satellite to be launched from Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Oct. 30 (TUES)

-- Bank of Japan to hold two-day meeting of its decision-making Policy Board.

-- Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications to release unemployment rate for September.

-- Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare to release ratio of job offers to job seekers for September.

-- Tokyo High Court to rule on central government's exclusion of Korean high school from tuition subsidies that cover most high schools.

Oct. 31 (WED)

-- Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to release preliminary industrial production index for September.

-- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda to hold press conference.

Nov. 1 (THURS)

-- Official campaigning to start for Ehime gubernatorial election.

-- Japan Automobile Dealers Association to release new motor vehicle sales data by brand for October.

Nov. 2 (FRI)

-- No major events.

Nov. 3 (SAT)

-- Culture Day national holiday.

Nov. 4 (SUN)

-- No major events.